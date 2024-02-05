Names and Faces





Comedian Shane Gillis has been announced as the host of "Saturday Night Live" for Feb. 24, with rapper 21 Savage as the musical host, less than five years after Gillis was hired, then dropped due to previous jokes viewed as offensive. Gillis was announced in September 2019 as the latest addition to join the cast of comedians, but was dropped after a 2018 podcast clip emerged of Gillis using racial slurs against Chinese people and racist references to Chinatown, along with homophobic and sexist language in separate clips. SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels said days later in a statement that the show was "not aware of his prior remarks" and that the language Gillis had used was "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable." Gillis responded initially by tweeting "I'm a comedian who pushes boundaries. I sometimes miss." He would go on to add "I'm happy to apologize to anyone who's actually been offended by anything I've said." Gillis reposted the host announcement on Instagram and X on Saturday with no further information. His representatives did not immediately respond to the Washington Post's request for comment either.

Sam Waterston, the 83-year-old actor who has played District Attorney Jack McCoy on "Law & Order," said in a statement that Feb. 22 would be the last episode for him and his character. "The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me," Waterston said, "There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable." Waterston had been on the show since the mid-1990s, earning a SAG award and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the role while he starred in over 400 episodes of the police drama. Tony Goldwyn, who starred in "Scandal" as well as lent his voice to the main character in Disney's animated film "Tarzan," has been cast as the new district attorney. McCoy led prosecutors who would take up the legal case once New York City detectives concluded their investigation of a crime, leading to, as the narrator for the show says, "two separate yet equally important groups." Waterston joined "Law & Order" in season four in 1994, stayed until the show stopped in 2010, and returned for the reboot in 2022.



