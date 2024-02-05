North Little Rock police investigate deadly shooting; suspect in custody, authorities say

A man is dead and another person is in custody following a shooting Monday afternoon near Park Hill in North Little Rock, according to police.

Officers responded to a "suspicious circumstance" report in the 300 block of East C Avenue at about 4:15 p.m., a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department states. Police said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

While a suspect in the killing has been taken into custody, police spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said she hadn't yet been advised by detectives of his charges.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, according to police.

Check back for further updates.