Oklahoma man dies in single-vehicle wreck near Maysville

MAYSVILLE -- A man from Jay, Okla., died after his vehicle hit a tree Thursday in northwest Benton County, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Robert L. Scott, 70, was traveling south on Arkansas 43 when he went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The 2017 Jeep Cherokee came to a rest facing northwest off the north side of the road, according to the report. Scott was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The incident occurred at 12:35 p.m. Thursday. Conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time, the report states.