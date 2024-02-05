Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 5, 1924

"Prosperous Arkansas Week," inaugurated by the extension service of the College of Agriculture at the University of Arkansas, opened in Little Rock yesterday at the Hotel Marion with a gathering of 100 or more planters and agricultural workers who, today and for the remainder of the week, will host 80 meetings devoted to the movement.

50 years ago

Feb. 5, 1974

Vandals broke into Lawson Elementary School on Lawson Road in Little Rock and, over the weekend, went on a destructive rampage through most of the rooms, leaving a conglomerated mess. The vandals apparently didn't steal anything. They broke down door windows to get into portable classroom buildings adjacent to the main building and then broke a kitchen window to get into the main building. The vandals scattered broken eggs, flour and sugar on the kitchen floor. They also broke into nine of 12 classrooms and gained entry to the school office.

25 years ago

Feb. 5, 1999

Members of the Friends of the Zoo board of directors presented Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey with a set of possible concessions, such as making the executive director clearly subordinate to the zoo director, allowing the new zoo board of governors to nominate as many candidates as it wants to the Friends of the Zoo board, and dropping the request that the Friends of the Zoo president hold a seat on the board of governors. The proposals do not yet have the official approval of either the Friends of the Zoo board or its membership. Members at Thursday's meeting also asked that the Friends of the Zoo continue to run the zoo gift shop and that the current management agreement between the city and the Friends of the Zoo stay in effect during the transition to the zoo's new management structure. Friends of the Zoo is a nonprofit group that supports the zoo by handling functions such as the gift shop, fund raising and educational programs.

10 years ago

Feb. 5, 2014

Jericho Brown, a poet and professor at Emory University, will read Thursday at Pulaski Technical College as part of its Big Rock Reading Series. Brown's first book, PLEASE, won the American Book Award, and his poetry has appeared in Callaloo, The New Yorker, The Oxford American, The New Republic, 100 Best African American Poems, Ascent of Angles and The Best American Poetry.