Patrick Mahomes Remains the Favorite for Super Bowl LVIII MVP

SI Sportsbook has listed its latest odds for Super Bowl LVIII MVP.

Every pick returns plus-money, so why not take a shot?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is the favorite at +110. Hopefully, those who always believed in the Chiefs and Mahomes locked in the value in the preseason or even two weeks ago. Before the AFC championship game, Mahomes was +380 to repeat as the Super Bowl MVP.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has the next best odds at +200. Purdy was +330 entering championship weekend.

Fifty-seven Super Bowls have been played, and a quarterback has won the award 32 times.

Six players have won multiple Super Bowl MVPs and Mahomes is one of them. He is also the reigning Super Bowl and NFL MVP.

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey -- who has regular-season MVP odds of +1000 -- has the third-best odds for the award.

A running back has won the award seven times; however, the last running back to win was Denver's Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who has established himself as one of the best postseason receivers of all time, rounds out the top four with +1600 odds for the honor. Kelce would be the first tight end to ever take home the award.

If you're digging a little deeper for a higher payout, here are a few more trends to consider:

A wide receiver has won the award nine times. Most recently, the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp took home the honors for Super Bowl LVI. The versatile Deebo Samuel at +3300 represents good value.

A defensive player has taken home the honor nine times.

There have been co-winners once: In 1978, Dallas Cowboys DT Randy White and DE Harvey Martin – two defensive players – shared the award.

Nick Bosa (+660), Chris Jones (+10000) and Fred Warner (+15000) are the defensive players with the best odds for this year's honor.

Here is the complete market at SI Sportsbook:

Patrick Mahomes +110

Brock Purdy +200

Christian McCaffrey +400

Travis Kelce +1600

Isiah Pacheco +2800

Deebo Samuel +3300

Brandon Aiyuk +4000

Rashee Rice +4000

George Kittle +5000

Nick Bosa +6600

Chris Jones +10000

Fred Warner +15000

Chase Young +20000

George Karlaftis +20000

Javon Hargrave +25000

Dre Greenlaw +30000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.