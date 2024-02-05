Patrick Mahomes Remains the Favorite for Super Bowl LVIII MVP

SI Sportsbook has listed its latest odds for Super Bowl LVIII MVP.
Every pick returns plus-money, so why not take a shot?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is the favorite at +110. Hopefully, those who always believed in the Chiefs and Mahomes locked in the value in the preseason or even two weeks ago. Before the AFC championship game, Mahomes was +380 to repeat as the Super Bowl MVP.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has the next best odds at +200. Purdy was +330 entering championship weekend.
Fifty-seven Super Bowls have been played, and a quarterback has won the award 32 times.
Six players have won multiple Super Bowl MVPs and Mahomes is one of them. He is also the reigning Super Bowl and NFL MVP.
San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey -- who has regular-season MVP odds of +1000 -- has the third-best odds for the award.
A running back has won the award seven times; however, the last running back to win was Denver's Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who has established himself as one of the best postseason receivers of all time, rounds out the top four with +1600 odds for the honor. Kelce would be the first tight end to ever take home the award.
If you're digging a little deeper for a higher payout, here are a few more trends to consider:
A wide receiver has won the award nine times. Most recently, the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp took home the honors for Super Bowl LVI. The versatile Deebo Samuel at +3300 represents good value.
A defensive player has taken home the honor nine times.
There have been co-winners once: In 1978, Dallas Cowboys DT Randy White and DE Harvey Martin – two defensive players – shared the award.
Nick Bosa (+660), Chris Jones (+10000) and Fred Warner (+15000) are the defensive players with the best odds for this year's honor.
Here is the complete market at SI Sportsbook:
Patrick Mahomes +110
Brock Purdy +200
Christian McCaffrey +400
Travis Kelce +1600
Isiah Pacheco +2800
Deebo Samuel +3300
Brandon Aiyuk +4000
Rashee Rice +4000
George Kittle +5000
Nick Bosa +6600
Chris Jones +10000
Fred Warner +15000
Chase Young +20000
George Karlaftis +20000
Javon Hargrave +25000
Dre Greenlaw +30000
