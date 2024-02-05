Second storm drenches California

LOS ANGELES -- The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched Northern California on Sunday, flooding roads, knocking out power to tens of thousands and leading forecasters to warn of possible hurricane-force winds and mudslides as it slowly heads south over the coming days.

The storm knocked down trees and power lines in the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph in some areas. Gusts exceeding 80 mph were recorded in the mountains.

More than 200,000 customers were without electricity statewide, with most of the outages in the northern part of the state, according to poweroutage.us.

"We're not out of the woods yet -- strong winds will continue through the early evening [Sunday]," the Bay Area's National Weather Service said.

Six Bay Area counties were at low risk of waterspouts coming ashore and becoming tornadoes, said the Storm Prediction Center. The last time the center forecast a tornado risk in the region was in February 2015, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Palisades Tahoe, a ski resort about 200 miles northeast of San Francisco, said it was anticipating the heaviest snowfall yet this season, with accumulations of 6 inches per hour for a total of up to 2 feet. Heavy snow was possible into today throughout the Sierra Nevada.

Meanwhile, Southern California was at risk of substantial flooding beginning late Sunday because of how slow the system was moving, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist at the weather service's Los Angeles-area office.

"The core of the low pressure system is very deep, and it's moving very slowly and it's very close to us. And that's why we have those very strong winds. And the slow nature of it is really giving us the highest rainfall totals and the flooding risk," he said at a Sunday briefing.

Much of the state had been drying out from the system that blew in last week, causing flooding and dumping welcome snow in mountains. The latest storm, also called a "Pineapple Express" because its plume of moisture stretches back across the Pacific to near Hawaii, arrived offshore in Northern California on Saturday, when most of the state was under some sort of wind, surf or flood watch.

"This storm is predicted to be one of the largest and most significant in our county's history, and our goal is to get through it without any fatalities or any serious injuries," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told reporters Saturday. Classes were canceled today for schools across the county, which was devastated by mudslides caused by powerful storms in 2018.

Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for mountain and canyon areas of Monterey, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

By early Sunday, the weather service issued a rare "hurricane force wind warning" for the Central Coast, with wind gusts of up to 92 mph possible from the Monterey Peninsula to the northern section of San Luis Obispo County.

The storm was expected to move down the coast and bring heavy rain, possible flash-flooding and mountain snow to the Los Angeles area late Sunday, before moving on to hammer Orange and San Diego counties today.

The weather service forecasts up to 6 inches of rainfall across Southern California's coastal and valley areas, with up to 12 inches likely in the foothills and mountains.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Walker of The Associated Press.

People fill sandbags during a rainstorm, Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers is drenching Northern California, flooding roads, knocking out power to tens of thousands and leading forecasters to warn of possible hurricane-force winds and mudslides as it heads south over the coming days. The system is expected to dump heavy to moderate rain on Southern California until Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)



A drift boat washes ashore during a rainstorm, Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers is drenching Northern California, flooding roads, knocking out power to tens of thousands and leading forecasters to warn of possible hurricane-force winds and mudslides as it heads south over the coming days. The system is expected to dump heavy to moderate rain on Southern California until Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)



Crews clear downed trees Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Monterey, Calif. California braced Sunday for the worst of a potentially dangerous storm that threatened to hammer parts of the state with hurricane-force winds and cause flooding and mudslides as it moves down the coast over the next few days. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)



Crews clear downed trees on Highway 68 Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Monterey, Calif. California braced Sunday for the worst of a potentially dangerous storm that threatened to hammer parts of the state with hurricane-force winds and cause flooding and mudslides as it moves down the coast over the next few days. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)



Waves crash over a breakwater in Alameda, Calif., with the San Francisco skyline in the background on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. High winds and heavy rainfall are impacting the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)



A man looks toward a fallen tree and power lines blocking a road in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Fallen trees and power lines block a road in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Fallen trees and power lines block a road in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Powerful winds and heavy rain are expected to hammer the Central Coast of California, as a second atmospheric river in days threatens to soak the state and cause flooding and mudslides. The storm blew ashore Saturday in Northern California and is expected to cause downpours into Tuesday as it heads down the coast toward San Diego. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

