Swift sets Grammy’s record in 4th album of the year win

LOS ANGELES -- Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for "Midnights," breaking a record for most wins in the category with four.

She began her speech by thanking her producer and friend Jack Antonoff and added, "I would love to tell you this is the happiest moment of my life," but said she feels this happy when she creates music and plays shows.

Earlier in the night, Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win on Sunday to announce her new album, "Tortured Poets Department," will arrive April 19.

The news arrived after U2 frontman Bono announced the award for best pop vocal album, which went to Swift for "Midnights."

"I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," she said in her speech. "So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage."

It was just one of several standout moments from Sunday's show, broadcast live from Cypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

One of the night's biggest awards, record of the year, went to Miley Cyrus for "Flowers," her second-ever Grammy and second of the night.

"This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday," she said in her speech.

Victoria Monét won best new artist. "Thank you to the champagne-servers tonight," Monét started her acceptance speech. "Thanks to my mom, a single mom raising this really bad girl." Then she started to cry, telling the room that this award was "15 years in the making."

Billie Eilish won song of the year for writing the "Barbie" hit "What Was I Made For?"

"Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year," Eilish said during her acceptance speech.

Karol G made Grammy history Sunday by becoming the first female performer to win best música urbana album for her blockbuster "Mañana Será Bonito" record.

"This is my first time at the Grammys," she told the audience in English. "And this is my first time holding my own Grammy."

Performances were many. Olivia Rodrigo brought her bloodsucking ballad "Vampire" -- or in this case, bloodletting, as red liquid dripped from the walls behind her. Joni Mitchell, 80, made Grammy history by performing "Both Sides Now" from her 1969 album "Clouds"; Travis Scott did a medley of "My Eyes," "I Know?," and "Fein."

SZA also took the stage -- performing a medley of her larger-than-life hits "Snooze" and "Kill Bill," joined by dancers wielding katanas. Later, she'd take home the trophy for best R&B song -- for "Snooze," handed to her by Lizzo. SZA ran to the stage and gave a charming, out of breath speech because she was "changing, and then I took a shot," before starting to tear up and saying, "Hi Taylor... I'm not an attractive crier. Have a good evening."

Presenter Justin Tranter appears on stage during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Ludwig Goransson accepts the award for best score soundtrack for visual media for "Oppenheimer"during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Skrillex accepts the award for best dance/electronic recording for "Rumble" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Brandy Clark performs during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Phoebe Bridgers, from left, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of boygenius arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Killer Mike, left, accepts the award for best rap performance for "Scientists & Engineers" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Lainey Wilson arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

