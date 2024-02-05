The danger is real

I once had the pleasure of meeting Bradley Gitz, who wrote the recent column "Trump as dictator." We discussed politics, disagreed on most topics, and I enjoyed hearing his perspectives on a variety of issues. I offer this response in the spirit of collegial debate and with the goal of sparking a healthy discussion on the issue of utmost public importance: the future of U.S. democracy.

In his column, Gitz argues that instead of focusing on substantive policy matters, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are using divisive rhetoric and hyperbolic exaggeration to appeal to American voters. Indeed, wouldn't it be healthier and more productive if our national debates were rooted in substantive differences on issues of public policy? That is certainly a reasonable preference.

However, my concern lies with the notion that Biden's relentless focus on the events of Jan. 6 is unwarranted, and Trump's ability to challenge and undermine the central tenets of American democracy is exaggerated. The column dismisses Trump's potential to become a dictator, citing his clear lack of discipline, organizational skills, and the robustness of existing checks and balances within the U.S. system of government.

I contend, in contradiction, that Biden's focus on Jan. 6 is indeed warranted and that Trump's potential ability to seriously undermine, if not destroy, American democracy is real.

What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, is a national tragedy because a group of armed protesters, at the encouragement of a sitting U.S. president, successfully disrupted the process of a peaceful transfer of power. Trump went much further than a demagogue politician engaging in common voter manipulation. He took real, discernible action to prevent his duly elected successor from taking office. This effort was manifested not just through hyperbolic rhetoric but also through official actions such as refusing to authorize much-needed presidential transition processes and pressuring government officials in various swing states to reverse the outcome.

Political scientist Adam Przeworski outlines the conditions for a democracy to include the possibility for ruling parties to lose elections. While opposition parties can certainly lose elections in democratic regimes, there can exist no democracy if the opposition party can do nothing but lose and the ruling party can do nothing but win. Trump was the one in power on Jan. 6, and he refused to peacefully surrender that power. To date, neither Congress nor the judicial system have reached a definitive verdict to hold him accountable. Although, to the credit of the U.S. criminal justice system, Trump has been indicted by the Department of Justice for his interference with the peaceful transfer of power.

This relative lack of accountability did not go unnoticed by other Trumpist politicians. Many embraced the rhetoric of election denial for political expediency. In their recent book, "Spin Dictators," Daniel Treisman and Sergei Guriev make a compelling argument about the changing nature of dictatorships. Autocrats, according to Treisman and Guriev, are shifting away from the tool of fear toward the tool of narrative-spinning to control their populations. They argue that the elaborate systems of checks and balances and constitutions are useless unless there exists an educated layer of the public willing to resist autocratic impulses of those who govern.

Envision a very possible scenario of Trump winning the 2024 presidential election. Who exactly would oversee the system of checks and balances and stop Trump and his allies from the worst impulses of autocratic regimes? There is no magical "they." Congressional Republicans, with some notable exceptions such as Liz Cheney, have proved completely incapable of putting the constitutional principles of the republic over political expediency. Our criminal justice system has yet to demonstrate its ability to protect the democratic order. There is, however, "us," the voters, and we must resist the autocratic impulses of our politicians.

The buck of maintaining our republic stops with us.

Even if Trump is not capable of becoming a dictator, he can throw all democratic principles and norms out the White House window. He can set us on the path to chaos and the eventual erosion of democratic governance and pave the way for another opportunistic authoritarian wannabe politician.

As Gitz argues, Trump may not be disciplined enough or sophisticated enough to challenge the central tenets of the American institutions, but he can certainly set in motion a cascade effect of election denialism. Such tactics have already surfaced within the political landscape across the nation as candidates refuse to accept the most basic realities of electoral outcomes. This, I argue, is enough of a threat to make the integrity of democracy the central issue in the 2024 election.

Trump and election denial are very serious and imminent dangers to the stability of U.S. democracy. As voters, we can passionately disagree on issues of public policy. However, with the potential election of Donald Trump, our very right to vote and to disagree is under threat. Without democracy, our preferences on all issues, large and small, would become irrelevant. Imagine arguing with a family member about where to go on vacation, when the real issue is whether you should even have the right to leave your house.

As voters, to pursue our desired policies, we must first secure our right to vote. If Trump or any other election-denier is on the ballot in the 2024 general election, we should consider putting our policy preferences aside and becoming one-issue voters, for the sake of our right to continue governing ourselves.

Former Conway resident Dmitriy Nurullayev is an assistant professor at the University of Arizona. He considers Arkansas his home.