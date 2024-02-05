UA takes .500 mark into bye

FAYETTEVILLE -- If the University of Arkansas men's basketball team responds to its bye week as well as LSU did to its break, Georgia better look out.

The Tigers broke a three-game losing streak by pounding the Razorbacks 95-74 on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center.

The game still wasn't as close as the final margin indicated.

LSU led by 28 points before Arkansas closed the game on a 7-0 run in the final 43 seconds -- capped by Tramon Mark's steal and dunk that beat the buzzer -- after Tigers Coach Matt McMahon took out his starters.

Arkansas (11-11, 2-7 SEC) now has a bye this week before playing Georgia (14-8, 4-5) on Saturday at Walton Arena.

LSU, led by senior center Will Baker's 25 points and senior guard Jalen Cook's 20, played for the first time since the previous Saturday when the Tigers lost 109-88 at No. 24 Alabama.

"I'm really proud of our players for their response this week," McMahon said. "The bye week didn't go exactly as we had planned -- we had some injury and illness early in the week that kind of changed up our schedule.

"But I thought our guys really competed throughout the week and found ways to get better, and then came out with a tough, together performance to get us a big win here at home."

While LSU (12-9, 4-4 SEC) had a week to focus on preparing for Arkansas, the Razorbacks played two road games.

The Razorbacks won 91-84 at Missouri on Wednesday in a game that tipped off at 7:30 p.m., then had the early game Saturday with an 11 a.m. start at LSU.

During Saturday's pregame radio show on the Razorback Sports Network, Musselman brought up the week the Razorbacks were dealing with as opposed to LSU's break.

"When you look at the schedule, we played the last SEC game on Wednesday, and we have the first SEC game on Saturday, and both times we had to travel, and LSU had a bye week," Musselman said. "Huge concern.

"This is a game where scheduling, if you let it, can affect you, and we cannot let it affect us. We need to try to get off to a great start."

There was no great start for the Razorbacks after Jalen Graham scored the game's first basket on a jump hook.

LSU responded with a 10-0 run and pushed its lead to 45-24 with 1:31 left in the first half. The Razorbacks' didn't pull closer than 15 points the rest of the game.

After the game Musselman was asked if he was disappointed in the SEC's scheduling that had Arkansas playing two road games with late and early tipoff times before facing an opponent with a week off.

"Well, seeing how we lost by the margin we did, I'm not going to comment on that," Musselman said. "I don't want to get fined or anything.

"But I alluded to it before the game because I thought that it was semi-important. But that's not why we lost.

"We lost because LSU completely outplayed us. No way, shape or form, has nothing to do with the results other than the fact that it was a quick turnaround.

"It was much like an NBA situation where you travel, play, travel back home, day and a half [later], back on the plane."

Musselman, an NBA head coach with Golden State and Sacramento, then corrected himself.

"Actually it's not like the NBA, because I've never had a late game and then turned around and played a game at 11 in the morning," he said. "I've played games at 1, or 2, or 3 [in the afternoon], but not 11 in the morning. Had nothing to do with the loss."

Graham, who scored 18 points at LSU, said the Razorbacks couldn't use the quick turnaround time for LSU an excuse for the lopsided loss.

"No, we've just got to play harder collectively as a team," Graham said. "We've got to figure some things out. We've got a week to do it, so we've just got to get back to the drawing board."

Georgia has a similar scheduling challenge as Arkansas faced last week.

The Bulldogs, who lost to South Carolina 72-62 at home Saturday, play at Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Wednesday before traveling to Fayetteville.

Tipoff for the Arkansas-Georgia game is 5 p.m., so the Bulldogs will have an extra six hours to get ready to play than the Razorbacks did for LSU.

Georgia will be going for a sweep after beating Arkansas 76-66 on Jan. 10 at Stegeman Coliseum.

"I'd certainly like to have a week off after a win," Musselman said. "We've got to get better. We got to keep coaching. We've got to keep trying to improve."

Musselman, in his ninth season as a college head coach at Nevada and Arkansas, won at least 20 games in each of the previous eight seasons.

"This has been unlike things that I've experienced," Musselman said. "All I know is we get in the gym on Monday, and we try to get better.

"That's the job of any coach of any sport. We got a lot of spots we've got to get better at. A lot. On both sides of the ball."