Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 25-31 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Jan. 25
Randall Warren Davis, 65, Greenwood, and Kathy Diane Hughes, 64, Farmington
Dani Deras, 49, and Claudia Estefanny Umana De Umana, 26, both of Springdale
Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 24, Van Buren, and Candace Starr Matherne, 30, Springdale
Daniel Blake Holland, 37, and Tracey Deann Morgan, 38, both of Springdale
Jan. 26
Thomas Michael Broyles Jr., 26, and Nai'a Anne Villanueva-Sylvia, 26, both of Fayetteville
Stefan Blake Daily, 26, and Emily Burgess Loyd, 28, both of Fayetteville
Brittany Nicole Hudson, 28, and Chelsea Dawn Hill, 29, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Douglas Mabry, 36, and Amber Nicole Garrett, 34, both of Springdale
Rene Ortega Castro, 50, and Elvia Ambrosia Amador Izaguirre, 43, both of Springdale
Johnathan Ray Plunkett, 36, and Tammy Lynn Requa, 41, both of Prairie Grove
Jan. 29
Christopher Erwin Franke-McGarvey, 30, and Cielo Alegado Baguio, 37, both of Farmington
Wade S. Harris, 58, and Janet Kay West, 58, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jackson William Zink, 29, Springdale, and Nicohl BreeAnn Bocksberger, 25, Fayetteville
Justin Allen Branson, 37, and Arien Jeanette Snyder, 24, both of Winslow
Antwoine Jenkins, 33, and Rylee Bowlin Zimmer, 19, both of Fayetteville
Antonio Onesto-Cervantes, 21, and Leonor De Santiago Mora, 20, both of Springdale
Silvester Pollard Jr., 30, and Rosa Magaly Barrientos Aguilar, 26, both of Springdale
Jan. 31
Na'aman Jeffrey Duane Bolstad, 19, and Alyssa Deann Carney, 19, both of Prairie Grove
Jaime Diaz Mendoza, 34, and Cecilia Herrera, 32, both of Springdale
Hunter Berry Horne, 31, and Sarah Ann Talley, 31, both of Springdale
Christain Michael Webb, 38, and Candace Lorraine Thayer, 34, both of Springdale