Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 25-31 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 25

Randall Warren Davis, 65, Greenwood, and Kathy Diane Hughes, 64, Farmington

Dani Deras, 49, and Claudia Estefanny Umana De Umana, 26, both of Springdale

Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 24, Van Buren, and Candace Starr Matherne, 30, Springdale

Daniel Blake Holland, 37, and Tracey Deann Morgan, 38, both of Springdale

Jan. 26

Thomas Michael Broyles Jr., 26, and Nai'a Anne Villanueva-Sylvia, 26, both of Fayetteville

Stefan Blake Daily, 26, and Emily Burgess Loyd, 28, both of Fayetteville

Brittany Nicole Hudson, 28, and Chelsea Dawn Hill, 29, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Douglas Mabry, 36, and Amber Nicole Garrett, 34, both of Springdale

Rene Ortega Castro, 50, and Elvia Ambrosia Amador Izaguirre, 43, both of Springdale

Johnathan Ray Plunkett, 36, and Tammy Lynn Requa, 41, both of Prairie Grove

Jan. 29

Christopher Erwin Franke-McGarvey, 30, and Cielo Alegado Baguio, 37, both of Farmington

Wade S. Harris, 58, and Janet Kay West, 58, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jackson William Zink, 29, Springdale, and Nicohl BreeAnn Bocksberger, 25, Fayetteville

Justin Allen Branson, 37, and Arien Jeanette Snyder, 24, both of Winslow

Antwoine Jenkins, 33, and Rylee Bowlin Zimmer, 19, both of Fayetteville

Antonio Onesto-Cervantes, 21, and Leonor De Santiago Mora, 20, both of Springdale

Silvester Pollard Jr., 30, and Rosa Magaly Barrientos Aguilar, 26, both of Springdale

Jan. 31

Na'aman Jeffrey Duane Bolstad, 19, and Alyssa Deann Carney, 19, both of Prairie Grove

Jaime Diaz Mendoza, 34, and Cecilia Herrera, 32, both of Springdale

Hunter Berry Horne, 31, and Sarah Ann Talley, 31, both of Springdale

Christain Michael Webb, 38, and Candace Lorraine Thayer, 34, both of Springdale