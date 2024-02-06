12 people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Jesus Lara-Garcia, 26 of 284 Blue Stem St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of cocaine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Lara-Garcia was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Bella Vista

Jason Struzyk, 49, of 2 Worth Place in Bella Vista, was arrested Monday in connection with arson. Struzyk was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Howard Ames, 58, of 149 Caller Road in Goodman, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Ames was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

Eric Windelkin, 49, of 940 Sunflower St. in Centerton, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Windelkin was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Tylan Burks, 18, of 2209 Dogwood Place in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with sexual indecency with a child and criminal trespass of premises. Burks was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Lonnie Smith, 60, of 809 S. Green Point Trace in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of cocaine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on a felony citation.

Henri Boudreaux, 35 of 13845 Pin Oak Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Boudreaux was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Highfill

Shelbi Hyndshaw, 30, of 2901 Palisade South No. 2218 in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Hyndshaw was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Timothy Gideon, 45, of 3142 Stagecoach Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and interference with emergency communications. Gideon was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Carlos Vincente-Gonzalez, 28, of 2261 Hidden Lake St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with third-degree domestic battery, terroristic threatening, interference with emergency communications and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Vincente-Gonzalez was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Tontitown

Derek Barrett, 33, of 1820 W. Twins Spring St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Barrett was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Charlie Matthews, 35, of 9342 Broomsage Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and a parole violation. Matthews was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.