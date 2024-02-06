4-star OL prospect saw schools back off after injury, but not Arkansas

Consensus 4-star junior offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl saw several college coaches back off because he suffered a knee injury last fall, but University of Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos isn’t one of them.
Hasenhuetl,
