Blinken meets with Saudi crown prince

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Arabia's crown prince Monday at the start of his fifth visit to the Middle East since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, hoping to press ahead with a potential cease-fire deal and postwar planning while tamping down regional tensions.

But on all three fronts he faces major challenges: Hamas and Israel are publicly at odds over key elements of a potential truce. Israel has dismissed U.S. calls for a path to a Palestinian state, and Iran's militant allies in the region have shown little sign of being deterred by U.S. strikes.

In Gaza, meanwhile, Hamas has begun to reemerge in some of the most devastated areas after Israeli forces pulled back, an indication that Israel's central goal of crushing the group remains elusive. Video footage from the same areas shows vast destruction, with nearly every building damaged or destroyed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the military would continue to conduct operations in northern Gaza for many months and press ahead with its main offensive in the south, where it has been locked in heavy fighting for weeks, until it has "full reign" over the entire territory.





He said the offensive will eventually reach the town of Rafah, on the Egyptian border, where some 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge. Egypt has said an Israeli deployment along the border would threaten the peace treaty the two countries signed over four decades ago.

SAUDI MEETING

Blinken met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shortly after arriving in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Saudi officials have said the kingdom is still interested in normalizing relations with Israel in a potentially historic deal, but only if there is a credible plan to create a Palestinian state.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken and the crown prince discussed the "urgent need to reduce regional tensions," citing the Houthi attacks from Yemen that are undermining freedom of navigation. Blinken also stressed the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Miller said.

The secretary of state also is scheduled to hold meetings with leaders in Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank -- all key players in negotiations over a potential pause in the fighting in Gaza.

The top U.S. diplomat carried a complicated message on his trip: Even as the United States targets militias in Syria and Iraq, it is ultimately seeking a de-escalation against the Iranian-aligned groups.

"The United States does not want to see the conflict escalated" and "will not escalate the conflict," a senior State Department official told reporters on Blinken's plane en route to the Saudi capital.

The connection between the Israel conflict and the tit-for-tat attacks is not lost on U.S. officials, which is why Blinken is seeking to advance a potential hostage deal between Hamas and Israel. The effort would include a cessation of hostilities that Washington hopes could develop into a permanent cease-fire.

"It's not a coincidence that we are going to the three countries that are involved in those talks: Egypt, Qatar and Israel," said the senior U.S. official, referring to the three next stops on the trip.

But any grand bargain appears a long way off as the war still rages in Gaza, where 113 bodies were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours alone, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Another 205 people were wounded, the agency said.

Recent U.S. retaliatory strikes over the deaths of three soldiers prompted Russia to call for an "urgent" meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which was scheduled to convene Monday afternoon. Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, accused the United States on Saturday of further escalating conflict in the Middle East, saying the strikes demonstrated the "aggressive nature of U.S. policy" in the region.

HAMAS COMEBACK

A video circulating online Monday showed masked gunmen leading a line of shirtless detainees past bombed-out buildings in northern Gaza, forcing them to shout out that they are thieves. The Associated Press was not able to independently confirm the incident, but it is consistent with AP reporting.

It was the latest sign that Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since seizing power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, is reasserting control in parts of the north. Residents say Hamas-led security forces, which numbered in the tens of thousands before the war, have begun to reappear in some areas where they focus on distributing civil salaries and cracking down on looters.

The Israeli military says it has launched targeted operations in northern Gaza over the past week to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its capabilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Israel crushes Hamas' military and governing abilities and wins the return of the 100-plus hostages still held by the militant group after the Oct. 7 cross-border raid that ignited the war.

Hamas and other militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the attack and abducted around 250. More than 100 captives, mostly women and children, were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Meeting with troops on Monday, Netanyahu said Israel had defeated 18 of Hamas' 24 battalions, without providing evidence. "We are on the way to absolute victory, and I want to tell you that we are committed to it and we will not give it up."

CEASE-FIRE TALKS

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have drawn up a proposal for a cease-fire of several weeks and the phased release of the remainder of the hostages.

But Hamas, which has yet to publicly respond to the proposal, has said it won't release any more captives until Israel ends its offensive. The proposal involves a six-week cessation of hostilities in exchange for a phased release of hostages. The militants are expected to demand the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in return -- demands Netanyahu has publicly ruled out.

If a cessation of hostilities is achieved and Hamas can be removed from power, Blinken would need Washington's Arab allies to help put in place a new governance structure. That will require a complex set of steps, including a multibillion-dollar reconstruction effort bankrolled by energy-rich Arab states of the Persian Gulf; reforms to the Palestinian Authority, including an injection of younger leaders working alongside Mahmoud Abbas, the authority's 88-year-old president; an agreed-upon pathway to a Palestinian state; and normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"If we get a humanitarian pause, we want to be in a position to move as quickly as possible on the various pieces," said the senior U.S. official.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee, Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy, Josef Federman and Melanie Lidman of The Associated Press; by John Hudson of The Washington Post; and by Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times.

Palestinians look at a residential house destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment receive treatment in a hospital t in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment receive treatment in a hospital t in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment receive treatment in a hospital t in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment receive treatment in a hospital t in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks from the plane upon arriving at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State and National Security Musaed Al Aiban, right, after a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

