COLUMNIST: Mice are just looking for comfort, too

Like many people, I've watched the video of "Welsh Tidy Mouse" organizing his friend's shed over and over. He reminds me of someone I knew.

My mouse companion, Valentine, was rescued on a cold February night from a Craigs-list poster who didn't want him and quickly revealed his industrious nature. I converted a toddler playpen into chez Valentin by adding a running wheel, a water bottle, a food bowl and soft paper bedding along with plenty of blankets, paper towel rolls and small cardboard boxes for him to burrow and hide in, plus chew toys and treats. I thought it was superb. Valentine thought otherwise.

Apparently, cardboard-box rooms need two doors. I had cut only one. Val remedied the construction issues and added an exit in the playpen's mesh siding.

Val demonstrated how bright, resourceful and devoted mice are. So it never surprises me that when winter sets in, the search for warmth, protection, water and food often leads them and other animals into human homes.

If rodents have decided to party at your pad, you can encourage them to pack their things and go by putting cloves or cotton balls soaked in ammonia or peppermint oil in the areas they frequent. Mice and rats strongly dislike these smells. Aluminum foil balls, a radio, or strobe lights can work, too.

Never use glue traps or poisons, which are extremely cruel. Rodents are just trying to get by like the rest of us. The least we can do is show them some compassion and help them stay in their own homes.

Michelle Reynolds is a senior writer for the PETA Foundation.