Creed sets Nov. 3 concert at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena

Grammy-winning rock band Creed is extending its 40-plus city "Summer of '99" tour into the "Are You Ready Tour?," adding 20 additional arena dates that include a 7 p.m. Nov. 3 concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Opening acts are 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH.

Tickets --$39.50-$129.50, $225 general admission/pit (standing only), plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Visit ticketmaster.com or Creed.com, where fans can also purchase VIP packages that may include premium tickets, the chance to stand-on stage to watch the first three songs, a meet-and-greet/photo op with band members, access to the pre-show soundcheck and exclusive merchandise.

The North Little Rock concert will be the new tour's second, following an opener Nov. 2 at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center.