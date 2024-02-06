Developer thanks Bentonville neighbors with art installation





BENTONVILLE -- Oak One, a Sun Group Development, will unveil its temporary art installation, "Tulips For Bentonville" by artist Dayton Castleman of Verdant Studio, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 1 in downtown, according to a news release.

The installation will feature 82 multicolored tulip icons spanning 400 feet of chain-link fencing surrounding the Oak One Townhomes job site at 500 S.W. B St., according to the release. Residents are encouraged to participate in the installation process.

The artwork is intended to serve as a gesture of thanks to the surrounding neighborhood for enduring the dust and noise during the development's construction phase and to celebrate Bentonville's ongoing spring of urban transformation, the release says.

This is the second public artwork by Castleman in Bentonville, following his 2015 neon installation "The Three Feathers" at 410 S.W. A St..

Alexandra Tirado, president and COO of Sun Group, developed this idea from lectures on art and placemaking.



