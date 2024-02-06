Estée Lauder plans layoffs as sales dip

NEW YORK -- Estée Lauder is cutting 3% to 5% of its global workforce as part of a restructuring program that aims to increase profits and become more nimble in a challenging international environment.

The layoffs were announced Monday as the New York cosmetic giant reported falling profits and revenue in the second quarter, and trimmed its annual profit forecast.

Business was dragged down by sluggish sales in China as well as disruptions in Israel and other parts of the Middle East.

The downsizing, which will affect as many as 3,100 workers, will be made by July, Estée Lauder said. The company employed 62,000 workers worldwide, according to its latest regulatory filing.

The company, whose brands include Clinique, Tom Ford and La Mer, said it expects to take restructuring and other charges of between $500 million and $700 million, before taxes, consisting of employee-related costs, contract terminations, asset write-offs and other costs associated with implementing the initiative.

Estée Lauder expects the restructuring program to deliver annual savings of between $350 million and $500 million, before taxes, Estée Lauder said.

The company now expects the job cuts and the broader restructuring plan to drive incremental operating profit of $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion over the next few years. That's an increase from the $800 million to $1 billion announced late last year.

The company posted sales of $4.28 billion during the quarter ended Dec. 31. That was down 7% from $4.62 billion in the year-ago period. It earned profits of $313 million, or 87 cents per share for the period, down from $394 million, or $1.09 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit per share results were 88 cents, which far exceeded the per-share earnings of 54 cents that Wall Street was expecting, according to FactSet. It also topped revenue expectations.

Estée Lauder now sees adjusted earnings of $2.08 to $2.23 a share for the year, down from a prior forecast of $2.17 to $2.42. Analysts expected earnings per share for the current fiscal year to be $2.32 announced in November.

"Its cut to fiscal 2024 earnings is tax-related, and could mark the nadir of a poor run," Deborah Aitken, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a research note.

Sales and profits at Estée Lauder have been dragged down by plummeting sales at duty-free shops in airports and elsewhere in Asia. The travel retail business, as it's called, represented about a fifth of Estée Lauder's revenue and had been a driver of stellar growth until the pandemic disrupted sales. Since then, China's slower-than-expected economic growth has repeatedly pushed back executives' forecasts for a recovery in the business.

"While mainland China and Asia travel retail declined," Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda said in the earnings statement, "these businesses are poised to return to organic sales growth in the second half."

Estée Lauder joins a growing list of companies that have announced layoffs in recent weeks including some well-known household names like Amazon, Google and UPS. Yet American businesses and other employers added 353,000 jobs in January -- the largest surge in hiring in a year even as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates repeatedly to cool the U.S. economy and tame inflation.

Estée Lauder's share rose $16.60, or 12%, to close Monday at $150.28.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeannette Neumann of Bloomberg News (WPNS).