Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan seeking another four years serving city

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mayor Lioneld Jordan says he wants to build upon the initiatives his administration has overseen the last 16 years with an eye toward the future.

Jordan, 70, is running for another four-year term as mayor. He was first elected in 2008.

Jordan said he's running on his record of a partnership-based government in which every resident is part-owner and everyone moves forward together. He said the city is heading in the right direction but he has more issues he wants to tackle.

"I'm raring to go," Jordan said. "I see the challenges, but I look forward to the opportunities."

Carrying out the 71B corridor plan would serve as the first major push to usher affordable housing under a fifth mayoral term, Jordan said. A plan to rezone more than 500 properties along the corridor with significant public input is underway, he said.

Opportunities for housing development will make up a key aspect of the plan, Jordan said. There's also the wage side of the equation, he said.

"When we talk about affordable housing, I think we need to look at living wages," Jordan said. "Instead of building cheapskate houses for cheapskate wages, let's raise the wages so that everybody can afford a good house."

Jordan said he wants to ensure the city's economy grows with its population. He pledged to continue the workforce development program available for free to residents at the Fayetteville Public Library and invest in the arts.

Construction of the civic plaza of the downtown arts corridor, known as the Ramble, should finish later this year. There's still development of a hotel through a public-private partnership to oversee, Jordan said.

"That makes the boat float," he said.

Jordan emphasized environmental initiatives he wants to help shape, such as a climate action plan and creation of a "blueway" along the West Fork of the White River running through town. The city is partnering with the local Watershed Conservation Resource Center to restore the stream bank and make it accessible for water recreation.

Additionally, Jordan said his administration is looking into another bond referendum to present to voters. In 2019, voters approved about $226 million in bond projects covering parks, streets, drainage and other city functions. Jordan said he's keeping a close eye on interest rates.

"I think what people are looking for with office holders right now is consistency," he said. "They're looking for leaders who have a good head and who are consistent, and I fit that. I have my eye on the future."

Molly Rawn, 42, the chief executive officer of the city's tourism bureau, Experience Fayetteville, announced in September her intention to run for mayor.

The nonpartisan election will be Nov. 5. The Fayetteville mayor serves unlimited four-year terms and currently earns $145,766.