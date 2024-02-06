GOP senators ease off support for border proposal

WASHINGTON -- Facing a torrent of criticism from conservatives, Senate Republicans on Monday distanced themselves from a bipartisan proposal intended to clamp down on illegal border crossings, signaling a likely defeat in Congress that would leave leaders with no clear path to approve wartime aid for Ukraine.

In a dramatic turnaround, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell recommended to GOP senators in a closed meeting that they vote against the first procedural vote Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the meeting who were not authorized to talk publicly about it and spoke anonymously.

It came just hours after the Kentucky Republican had urged colleagues on the Senate floor that "it's now time for Congress to take action." McConnell has struggled to marshal his conference to move on the package of $118 billion package of border enforcement policy and funding for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies.

Senate negotiators late Sunday released a $118 billion package of border enforcement policy and funding for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, hoping that the details would win over skeptics. The bill represented a rightward tilt in Senate negotiations over border measures, yet the backlash was intense from conservatives. They savaged the border policy proposal as insufficient, with former President Donald Trump leading the charge.

"This is a gift to the Democrats. And this sort of is a shifting of the worst border in history onto the shoulders of Republicans," Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, said Monday on "The Dan Bongino Show." "That's really what they want. They want this for the presidential election so they can now blame the Republicans for the worst border in history."

Many Senate Republicans -- even those who have expressed support for Ukraine aid and the contours of the border policy changes -- raised doubts Monday they would support the package. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has planned to hold a key test vote Wednesday.

"The actions here in the next few days are an inflection point in history," the New York Democrat said in a floor speech. "The security of our nation and of the world hangs in the balance."

Schumer worked closely with McConnell on the border security package after the Kentucky Republican had insisted on the pairing as a way to win support for Ukraine aid. The Democratic leader urged his colleagues across the aisle to "tune out the political noise" and vote yes.

"For years, years our Republican colleagues have demanded we fix the border. And all along they said it should be done through legislation. Only recently did they change that when it looks like we might actually produce legislation," he said.

Republicans expressed deep divisions on the legislation. During a 90-minute, closed-door meeting of Republicans on Monday evening, the discussion turned to shouting.

"Time out!" said Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, a retired lieutenant general in the Iowa Army National Guard, during one exchange. "At ease!"

GOP senators emerged saying they were not likely to vote to move forward during the Wednesday vote and wanted to debate changes to the bill -- a demand that would further delay any definitive action on the legislation.

"I think there's a very real concern that there hasn't been adequate time," said South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the second-ranked Republican leader. "I think the Wednesday vote is going to be, for most of our members, too early."

Both McConnell and Schumer have emphasized for months the urgency of approving tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine's fight, saying that the U.S.'s ability to buttress democracies around the world was at stake.

Yet with the funding stuck in Congress, the Defense Department has halted shipments of ammunition and missiles to Kyiv.

Biden, speaking to reporters at a Las Vegas meeting with members of a culinary union, noted that Congress has not approved his funding requests for more Border Patrol agents and immigration judges to handle the number of migrants. "We need help," he said. "Why won't they give me the help?"

"Everything in that bipartisan bill gives me control," Biden said, adding that he was disappointed the border legislation does not address the fate of immigrants who as children entered the U.S. without authorization.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has already called the proposal "dead on arrival" if it passes the Senate, but Biden urged the Republican speaker to "pay attention to what the Senate's doing."

The White House has also said Biden would veto a House bill that would only send military aid to Israel, criticizing it as a "cynical political maneuver" that excludes funding for Ukraine, the border and other national security needs.

Johnson, along with the rest of the House's top GOP leaders, said in a joint statement Monday they were opposed to the legislation because "it fails in every policy area needed to secure our border and would actually incentivize more illegal immigration."

The statement from Johnson and Reps. Steve Scalise, Tom Emmer and Elise Stefanik pointed to a provision in the bill that would grant work authorizations to migrants who qualify to enter the asylum system.

They also argued that it would endorse a "catch and release" policy by placing migrants who enter the asylum system in a monitoring program while they await the final decision on their asylum claim.

Under the proposal, migrants who seek asylum would face a tougher and faster process to having their claim evaluated. The standard in initial interviews would be raised, and many would receive those interviews within days of arriving at the border. Final decisions on their asylum claims would happen within months, rather than the often years-long wait that happens now.

But the House Republican leaders said, "Any consideration of this Senate bill in its current form is a waste of time."

Still, the GOP's chief negotiator on the bill, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, implored his colleagues to take another look at the legislation and consider the ramifications beyond the presidential election.

"My focus is what can we do right now -- regardless of who's president now, four years from now, or 10 years from now -- what can we do to be able to fix problems in the law to be able to make sure long-term we have a better border," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., maneuvers past reporters asking about the Senate border security bill as he arrives at his office in the Capitol, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Johnson has declared the bipartisan bill "dead on arrival" in the House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., answers questions on the border security talks as he meets reporters following a Democratic caucus meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber after a bipartisan group of senators released a highly anticipated bill that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Senate Republicans have been divided on the bill, but McConnell is committed to the measure. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

