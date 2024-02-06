In the News

Tonya Rachelle Voris, a 53-year-old former day care director from Indianapolis, Ind., has been sentenced to six months in jail after she pled guilty to giving melatonin gummies to children without parental consent to get them to sleep.

Andrew Wheeler, an Ascension Parish, La., sheriff's deputy, was arrested and charged with one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office after admitting during an interview to sneaking contraband into a jail.

Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio De Janiero, Brazil, urged residents of the city to do what they can to manage their health as a dengue outbreak spreads through the city, saying "much depends on the action of each citizen."

Victoria Mendez, the city attorney for Miami, Fla., revealed that she is under investigation by the Florida Bar after a lawsuit went against her and her husband, who owns a company allegedly involved in buying homes from residents at a low value before selling them at a high profit.

Lauren Boebert, a Republican U.S. representative from Colorado, has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering her family's home without permission.

Josh McConkey, a Republican candidate for a U.S. House district in North Carolina, said "there has to be some divine intervention here" after he found out he was one of two winning Cash 5 players in the state, taking half of the $1.5 million lottery jackpot.

Victor Abraham, a 26-year-old immigrant from Ghana living in New York City, has brough a lawsuit against the city and police who arrested him in 2016 after claiming they held him for almost a year on Rikers Island without showing crucial evidence of his innocence before his acquittal.

Joel Smithers, a Virginia doctor originally sentenced to 40 years for prescribing more than half a million doses of highly addictive opioids, was granted a new trial after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled evidence provided could have led to his acquittal.

William "Sam" McCann, a former Illinois state senator, had his wire fraud and money laundering trial delayed after his wife claimed he passed out after becoming ill on Saturday.