Motorcycle wreck kills Biscoe man, troopers say





A crash in Prairie County on Friday evening killed a 60-year-old motorcyclist, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly after 5 p.m., as James Golden of Biscoe rode north along Arkansas 33, near Conner Road, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Golden's 1983 Suzuki motorcycle missed a right-hand curve and struck a culvert, the report states.

Golden died at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

State Police have also released details in a Jan. 27 rollover crash that killed an El Dorado man.

Richard Michael Williams, 50, was driving along Southfield Road at Southfield Cutoff in rural Union County when his vehicle failed to follow a curve and exited the east side of the road, according to a separate preliminary report.

Troopers said the vehicle, which wasn't identified in the report, hit an embankment and culvert and became airborne. It came to rest upside down along the front yard of a nearby home.

Williams was taken to South Arkansas Regional Hospital and later died, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both crashes.



