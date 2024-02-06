Names and Faces

Rapper Killer Mike, real name Michael Render, was charged with misdemeanor battery on the same night he walked away with three Grammy Awards. "On Sunday February 4th just after 4 p.m. a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court," the LAPD announced Sunday on X (formerly Twitter). "The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division." According to Variety, Mike was released soon after being taken into custody late Sunday afternoon and planned to be "celebrating his sweep" that evening. Around 8:30 p.m. local time, police confirmed he had been in "the process of being released." According to CNN, the alleged incident that landed him in police custody occurred in an area adjacent to the Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammy Awards ceremony had been held. Video shot by Hollywood Reporter writer Chris Gardner showed authorities walking the 48-year-old performer through the stadium's hallways with his hands cuffed behind his back. It's still unclear as to what led to his detention during a preshow ceremony where several awards, including Mike's, were handed out ahead of the main broadcast.

Talk show host Wendy Williams will return to screens this month, as a Lifetime documentary chronicling the last two years of her life titled "Where Is Wendy Williams?" releases at 7 p.m. CST, Feb. 24 and 25. One of the executive producers of the documentary, Williams has served the same role for other biographical works that she has made in conjunction with Lifetime. The new film is listed as a "raw and compelling documentary" and follows Williams after "The Wendy Williams Show" was canceled in February of 2022 due to her worsening physical and mental health. "Opening the doors to her private life like never before, cameras chronicled her comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence," Lifetime said in a news release. "With unparalleled access granted by Wendy to film with her and her family for nearly two years, what was captured was not what anyone expected." Williams, 59, first took a short hiatus in July 2021 from her show, before extending it due to varying health problems from covid-19 to Graves' disease and lymphedema.