Indian marketplace

Flipkart to cut jobs

Flipkart, an Indian marketplace in which Walmart Inc. has a majority stake, plans to eliminate 1,000 jobs, according to The Times of India.

The newspaper said Monday, in a story about recent technology company job cuts, that Flipkart was letting go of about 5% of its workforce "as part of its annual performance review exercise." The publication said the job cuts are "a standard process that the company goes through each year."

The e-commerce business has about 22,000 workers, the Times said.

A Walmart spokesman said the company had "nothing further to add" to the Times' account of Flipkart's plans.

Walmart bought a 77% stake in Flipkart in 2018 for $16 billion. The deal remains Walmart's biggest ever.

Then in August, the Bentonville-based retailer paid $1.4 billion to buy out shares of Flipkart held by another large investor, increasing its control over the Indian company.

Neither party said how many shares the transaction gave Walmart.

Walmart's stake in Flipkart gave it entry into India's lucrative e-commerce market when that nation put strict regulations on foreign companies trying to do business there.

-- Serenah McKay

CVS Health to sell its

stores in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- CVS Health said Monday that it has reached an agreement to sell its retail drugstores in Puerto Rico to Caribe Pharmacy Holdings.

In an email to The Associated Press, CVS Health said the deal involving 22 of its pharmacies would be completed in April and that the buyer plans to continue all operations and retain all employees.

A spokeswoman said the company is not releasing financial details of the transaction. The purchaser, Caribe Pharmacy Holdings, owns Farmacias Caridad.

The company said its decision to leave the U.S. territory "was based on multiple factors, including local market dynamics and population shifts."

CVS Health said the island's sole specialty pharmacy location would continue to operate in Puerto Rico and that another is under construction.

In November 2021, CVS Health announced it would close hundreds of stores after an analysis of population changes, customer buying patterns and future health needs.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index ends

down 6.07, at 916.56

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 916.56, down 6.07 points.

"Stocks closed slightly lower on Monday on a "good news is bad news" day as strong economic news may mean that interest rates will remain at current levels longer than some investors had hope for," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.