NWA outdoors offers fun from fungi to fish





Team Trail sets tournaments

Northwest Arkansas Team Trail will fish four regular season bass tournaments and a two-day championship at Beaver Lake in 2024. All are from safe light to 3 p.m out of Prairie Creek park. Contestants fish in two-person teams.

Dates are: Feb. 24, March 9, March 23 and April 6. The championship tournament is May 4-5. There is a one-time membership fee of $50 per angler and entry fee per tournament is $125 per boat. Entry fee into the championship is $250 per boat. For details contact Shannon Moseley (479) 409-1172. Visit www.fishnwatt.com for more information.

Elite Series tournaments set

Beaver Lake Elite Series will fish five regular season bass tournaments and a two-day championship out of Prairie Creek park. Dates are March 16, April 20, May 11, June 15, Sept. 14 and the championship Oct. 19-20. Anglers fish solo in Elite Series tournaments. Events are safe light to 3 or 4 p.m depending on the date.

There is a $40 membership fee per angler. Entry fee per tournament is $100 per boat. Call Chris Johnson, (479) 466-4659, for information.

Park on winter hours

Pea Ridge National Military Park is observing winter hours. The visitor center is open Thursdays through Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 23.

While winter hours of operation are in effect, the tour road, park trails and all other outdoor park amenities will remain open daily from 6 a.m. to sunset. Virtual tours of the park museum and battlefield are available on the park's website at https://www.nps.gov/peri/planyourvisit/online-tour.htm. For more information call (479) 451-8122.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862 Civil War battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri.

Hike to whitewater park

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Thursday 6 miles out and back on the new WOKA Trail from Siloam Springs to the WOKA Whitewater Park. This is a paved pathway. The club will hike the Devils Den Trail and the Wilderness Area Spur at Devils Den State Park on Feb. 13. The hike is a little over 2 miles.

All hikers are welcome on both hikes. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Build a bird box

Build a bluebird box during a free program 2 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. And Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St., in Springdale.

All materials and tools are provided to make a bluebird box to take home. Registration is required. Call the center at (877) 486-9870 to enroll.

Walk explores battlefield

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Saturday at Pea Ridge National Military Park east of Pea Ridge. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the visitor center. Participants will choose a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer walk on the paved tour road over generally rolling terrain.

Signs describing the events of the Battle of Pea Ridge are scattered along various stops. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Learn about waterfalls

A free program on waterfalls in the Ozarks will be held at noon Feb. 13 in the Rogers Public Library community room.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will show photos of several waterfalls in the region. Some can be seen from a car window and most others he will show are reached via a short hike.

The program is part of the library's "Lunch and Learn" series held at noon the second Tuesday of each month. Patrons are welcome to bring a sack lunch. The library provides cookies and drinks.

Volunteer at science center

Ozark Natural Science Center is recruiting volunteers and will host volunteer orientation programs. Programs will be 9 a.m. Feb. 17, 1 p.m. Feb. 29 and 11 a.m. March 2. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with outreach, administrative projects, trail and ground maintenance and education. The center is located adjacent to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.

Spend weekend with fungi

A weekend workshop on the microscopic world of fungi is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County north of Huntsville.

Fungi expert Kerri McCabe will lead the three-day workshop that features guided hikes and education on identifying mushrooms, molds, mosses and similar organisms. Costs range from $75 to $130 and includes meals and lodging or camping. Visit onsc.us for information.

See fly fishing films

International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Meteor Guitar Gallery in downtown Bentonville at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Short fly fishing films will be shown during the two-hour event hosted by the Arkansas Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Tickets are $20 per person. Profits benefit Reel Recovery and Casting For Recovery cancer recovery programs.

Longbeards host banquet

The area National Wild Turkey Federation fundraiser banquet, hosted by the Benton County Longbeards, will be Feb. 24 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Profits are used to enhance habitat for wild turkeys and all wildlife. Call Chris Hinkle, (620) 215-0033, for details.



