Off the wire: Board calls players employees

BASKETBALL

Board calls players employees

A National Labor Relations Board regional official has decided that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. All 15 members of the Dartmouth men's basketball team signed a petition in September asking to join a union, which already includes other employees at the Ivy League school in Hanover, N.H. The school can appeal the decision to the national board. Unionizing would allow the players to negotiate not only over salary but working conditions, including practice hours and travel. NLRB Regional Director Laura Sacks wrote "Because Dartmouth has the right to control the work performed by the Dartmouth men's basketball team, and the players perform that work in exchange for compensation, I find that the petitioned-for basketball players are employees within the meaning of the [National Labor Relations] Act." In a statement, Dartmouth basketball player representatives Cade Haskins and Romeo Myrthil called the ruling "a significant step forward for college athletes," adding, "we are excited to see how this decision will impact college sports nationwide." They also announced plans to form the Ivy League Players Association for basketball players across the league.

Former MVP sign with Storm

Former WNBA MVP and eight-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike signed with the Seattle Storm, the second big splash in free agency for the franchise. Ogwumike, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, was the 2016 league MVP and spent the first 12 seasons of her WNBA career playing for Los Angeles. Ogwumike announced last month she would not be returning to the Sparks and ended up signing with one of their Western Conference rivals. Ogwumike, who will turn 34 in July, averaged 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds last season for Los Angeles.

FOOTBALL

Eagles to open in Brazil

The Philadelphia Eagles will be the host team for the NFL's first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the game during his news conference at the Super Bowl site in Las Vegas on Monday. It will be the first Friday game on the NFL's opening weekend in 54 years. The Eagles will play in Sao Paulo against an opponent to be named. The game will be played at Corinthians Arena, which was used in both the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. It will be one of five international games in 2024.

Jay Harbaugh joins Seahawks

Jay Harbaugh, the son of newly hired Los Angeles Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh, is expected to join the Seattle Seahawks' coaching staff as special teams coordinator, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times. SI.com and 247sports.com initially reported the move Monday. Jay Harbaugh and new Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald have twice coached together -- in 2014 with the Baltimore Ravens (Macdonald as a defensive intern and Harbaugh as offensive quality control coach) and in 2021 when Macdonald was the defensive coordinator at Michigan and Harbaugh the tight-ends coach and special teams coordinator. Harbaugh was the safeties coach and special teams coordinator for Michigan the past two seasons.

UW hires Belichick's son

Steve Belichick has agreed to be the defensive coordinator for new Coach Jedd Fisch at the University of Washington, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. The son of NFL coaching great Bill Belichick will take a role in college for the first time following 12 seasons working on the staff of the New England Patriots with his dad. Steve Belichick was the defensive play caller for the Patriots for the past five seasons. He was also a secondary/safeties and outside linebackers coach with the Patriots during his tenure.

BASEBALL

Yankees acquire left-hander

The Yankees acquired a left-handed reliever from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time this offseason, getting Caleb Ferguson in exchange for pitchers Matt Gage and Christian Zazueta. The 27-year-old Ferguson was 7-4 with three saves and a 3.43 ERA in 61 relief appearances and seven starts last season, setting career highs with 60 1/3 innings and 70 strikeouts while walking 23. New York obtained 28-year-old Victor Gonzalez from the Dodgers in December. The Yankees were seeking lefties after Wandy Peralta became a free agent.

MOTOR SPORTS

Red Bull investigates executive

Energy drink maker Red Bull says it is investigating Christian Horner, the team principal of its Formula One team, over an allegation of misconduct toward a team employee. The company said it was made aware of a recent F1 team employee allegation and is using "an external specialist barrister" for the investigation. Horner has denied any wrongdoing, and the complaint is allegedly about his aggressive management style. Horner has guided Red Bull and driver Max Verstappen to three consecutive championships for both the team and driver. Horner will continue working ahead of next month's season-opening race during the investigation. The 50-year-old Horner has been Red Bull team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He has guided the team to six constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships during his time at the top.