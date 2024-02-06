Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 6, 1924

A meeting of all business men in the city has been called for 10 a.m. Friday morning in the auditorium of Board of Commerce building to consider plans for a celebration of "Arkansas Home Coming" Week, to be held when the new Main street bridge is opened about May 1, it was announced by the Board of Commerce. A celebration similar to that held last year for the Broadway bridge, but on a larger scale.

50 years ago

Feb. 6, 1974

The state Purchasing Division awarded a contract to Harold Gwatney Chevrolet Company of Jacksonville to furnish Vega automobiles to state agencies and institutions. It is the first time that the state has had a contract for "subcompact" cars. Gwatney will sell the four-cylinder cars to the state for $2,335.59 each. With air conditioning, they will cost $2,643.29.

25 years ago

Feb. 6, 1999

The Arkansas chapter of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation awarded the EncorePlus program of the Bess Chisum Stephens YWCA of Greater Little Rock $17,884. The grant supports a project for breast cancer education and services for women with special needs, including those with physical and mental disabilities, and those who are homeless, incarcerated or non-English speaking. The program is also supported by Arkansas Department of Health's Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program, Avon's Breast Health Access Fund, The National Action Plan on Breast Cancer and private donations.

10 years ago

Feb. 6, 2014

St. Joseph Farm's plan to raise goats on the former orphanage's 63 acres inside North Little Rock's city limits will provide not only a unique product for local markets but also a draw for agricultural tourism and education, founder Jody Hardin said Wednesday. A proposal that would allow the organic farm to have goats, hogs or sheep is to be considered by the North Little Rock City Council on Monday. The farm is on Camp Robinson Road near the Camp Pike part of the Arkansas National Guard's Camp Robinson facility.