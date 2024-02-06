Razorbacks shoot up to fourth place





GOLF

Razorbacks shoot to fourth place

The No. 3 University of Arkansas women's golf team shot up the leaderboard with a 3-under par 285 on Monday to reach fourth place after two rounds of the season-opening Purdue Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The Razorbacks passed four teams with the best round of the day by four strokes over No. 11 LSU, which holds the lead at 4-under, and No. 12 Texas A&M, which is in second place at 3-under.

The Razorbacks are at 2-over 578 heading into today's final round, three shots behind Oklahoma State for third place.

Every Razorback counting score was at par or better, highlighted by Kendall Todd's 2-under 70 on the 6,035-yard Grand Reserve Golf Club course. Maria Jose Marin fired a 1-under 71 while the duo of Miriam Ayora and Reagan Zibilski shot 72s.

Arkansas senior Ela Anacona, playing as an individual, carded a 71, and senior Kajal Mistry had a non-counting 75 on the active roster.

Todd will enter the final round in a tie for eighth place at 3-under, Zibilski is tied for 15th at even par, Ayora is tied for 29th at 2-over and Marin moved up 25 spots into a tie for 40th at 4-over.

The Razorbacks will be paired with Auburn (+3) and Georgia Southern (+6) for today's final round with a shotgun start at 5:30 a.m. Central.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services



