Round the clock trail running group announces Fayetteville event





FAYETTEVILLE -- Ragnar Events will host Ragnar Trail Arkansas in Fayetteville at Centennial Park on April 19-20.

At this new event, teams of eight will run approximately 120 miles on three loops winding through Centennial Park and neighboring Kessler Mountain. Participants will run day and night while camping in a temporary tent city and taking part in activities in the Ragnar Village, all located within Centennial Park. Visit www.runragnar.com for registration information.

Ragnar, based in Salt Lake City, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and puts on dozens of team trail events, such as the Fayetteville race, across the country. Events in 2024 take place just outside of Zion National Park in southern Utah, in the shadow of Mount Rainier in Washington state, in the middle of the Appalachians in West Virginia, in the forests of Wisconsin and in the desert of Arizona.

"We recognize the area as an outdoor mecca and activities such as trail running are extremely popular," said Amber Hardesty, Ragnar trail operations manager. The world-class trails at Centennial Park and Kessler Mountain are perfectly suited for trail running. Our participants will love the beauty and accessibility of these trails. We are excited to support the community, partner with local organizations and look forward to returning here year after year."

"Ragnar participants will discover something that locals know well," said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville, "that Fayetteville trails are second to none. And runners are never far from great restaurants, live music and craft breweries. We can't wait to welcome Ragnar in April."



