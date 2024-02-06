UA veteran hitters show out vs. freshmen in scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE -- The veteran University of Arkansas hitters got after a series of freshman pitchers in Monday's four-inning scrimmage.

The Gray team fell behind by three runs early but exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 10-7 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Peyton Holt hit a three-run blast into the Hog Pen beyond left field for the Cardinal in the first inning off lefty Colin Fisher following two-out walks by Hudson White and Kendall Diggs.

The lead did not make it through the inning.

Gray leadoff hitter Peyton Stovall was hit on the foot by a Tate McGuire pitch and he stayed in to bat as Hunter Grimes was placed on first base in his spot. Grimes stole second base and scored on a would-be double by Stovall, who came up a little gimpy from the effects of the hit to his right foot.

Grimes went out to second base to stand in for Stovall again and scored immediately on Weiwah Aloy's 417-foot home run to left field to tie the game at 3-3. Stovall later singled and popped up, though he was pulled off of defense.

Ryder Helfrick was hit by a pitch and, after Jayson Jones was placed on base for him, Helfrick and Hudson Polk sandwiched doubles around a Ross Lovich walk to plate two runs. Reese Robinett launched a two-run homer to right field to make it 8-3.

Fisher managed to hang in and last 2 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 2 hits, with 3 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Fisher, the 6-3, 225-pounder from Noble, Okla., is in the mix with sophomore Ben Bybee and possibly others to be the Razorbacks' fourth starter on the opening weekend against James Madison on Feb. 16-20 and the mid-week starter after that behind lefties Hagen Smith and Mason Molina and right-hander Brady Tygart.

Jared Sprague-Lott hit a two-run homer for the Cardinal during a three-run fourth off lefty Jack Smith to make it 8-7.

Stovall was hit by another pitch with one out in the bottom of the fourth and stayed in to pop up as Ross Lovich ran for him. Jones doubled in Lovich for one run, then Aloy added an RBI single to set the final score.

Diego Ramos and Jaewoo Cho combined to work the final 3 1/3 innings for the Cardinal, allowing 2 earned runs on 4 hits with 3 strikeouts apiece.