Vulnerable Victims of Sexual Abuse Act’s “lookback window” open

A new two-year legal window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse in Arkansas to seek civil justice and accountability against their abusers started this month, state Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, said Tuesday.

The Justice for Vulnerable Victims of Sexual Abuse Act — initially enacted in 2021 and then amended in 2023 — provides a “lookback window” in recognition of the fact the psychological damage done by childhood sexual abuse often makes it difficult for victims to come forward and talk about their abuse well into adulthood, said Wallace, who sponsored the measures.

More than half of child sexual abuse victims first report their abuse after the age of 50 in the United States, he said.

The new window for filing claims started Feb. 1 and will close in two years on Jan. 31, 2026, Wallace said at a news conference at the state Capitol with several people standing next to him.

This new two-year window makes civil justice possible for all survivors of childhood sexual abuse, regardless of what year the abuse took place or how old the survivor is now for this two-year period, he said.

A 99-year-old person can now file a claim under state law, Wallace said.

He said the first window for filing claims was from Jan. 28, 2022, and ended Jan. 31 of this year, and more than 20 civil legal claims were filed on behalf of more than 100 survivors of childhood sexual abuse during the initial two-year look-back period. He said he doesn’t know whether the claims have been successful.

Act 616 of 2023 removed the age limitation for a vulnerable victim of sexual abuse to file a civil suit.

Under Act 1036 of 2021, a vulnerable victim of sexual abuse before he or she reaches 55 years of age may bring a civil action against any party who committed sexual abuse against the vulnerable victim or whose tortious conduct caused the vulnerable victim to be a victim of sexual abuse.

Arkansas has one of the highest rates of reported sexual abuse in the nation, Wallace said.

Recent studies show that one in four girls and one in 14 boys experience childhood sexual abuse at some point in the nation, he noted.

“We have sent the clear message that childhood sexual abuse will not be tolerated,” Wallace said.

At the news conference, William Stevens of Little Rock, who is a plaintiff in a civil claim filed during the past two years under the law, praised the efforts of state lawmakers for passing and then amending the Vulnerable Victims of Sexual Abuse Act to extend the statute of limitations beyond the age 55 as of Feb. 1.

“This vital step ensures justice for all survivors and victims,” he said. “To those who have endured abuse, your voices matter, and through these collective efforts there is hope and healing available.”

Stevens said seven years ago he started his own journey of healing from the abuse he and many others endured and kept quiet for too long.

“This journey has not been an easy one, but it has allowed those who have been abused to finally say that we know that in the state of Arkansas we now matter,” he said.

Asked whether he believes the 2021 and 2023 laws could withstand constitutional challenges in the courts, Wallace said “people who hide in the dark because they have abused children will try every way in the world to keep from being exposed to the light of day.

“I think justice will prevail on this,” he added.