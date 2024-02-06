Williams declines appointment to head state Department of Corrections

A former state senator declined on Tuesday afternoon to accept a position leading the Arkansas Department of Corrections, according to the head of the state Board of Corrections.

Eddie Joe Williams, who was to be the "interim secretary" or "executive in charge" of the state agency, notified the board of his decision in a letter that states, "This took on a life of its own, with assumptions being made by all, the moment the motion was made to hire me as 'interim Secretary' for the Department. This is something I guarded against in multiple conversations."

Williams said in the letter that he and the board had decided that, "if I was unable to accomplish my goals ... I would gladly step aside."

Those goals included expanding prison beds, hiring and retaining employees and bringing together stakeholders, according to the letter.

"I regretfully find myself in the position today that I am unable to accomplish those and must step aside," Williams wrote.

He closed with a comment on the current "environment" surrounding the Department of Corrections.

"For the good of Arkansans, I hope the environment we find ourselves in can be quickly resolved so we can go about the business of making Arkansas the safest place it can be," he wrote. "I believe this is a passion we can all agree on."

"The board regrets that he didn't want to continue," the chairman said. "We are trying to find somebody to reach out to all the stakeholders to see if we can get through this impasse."

The Corrections Board voted unanimously Jan. 31 to hire Williams as the agency's interim secretary. The Corrections Department had been without a leader since the board fired former Secretary Joe Profiri on Jan. 10.

The U.S. Army veteran served in the state Senate from 2011 to 2017, including as Senate majority leader from 2013 to 2014. Before his career in the Legislature, he served as Cabot's mayor for four years.

On Friday, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin sent a letter dated Thursday to Williams stating the board "has no such authority to appoint anyone as interim Secretary."

Instead, only the governor has the power to nominate a secretary, and that the body had acknowledged that in a letter they sent to Sanders on Thursday, Griffin said. In that letter, Board Chairman Benny Magness described the role as "interim Executive-in-Charge," and that Williams would serve in a "consultant capacity."

Griffin's letter to Williams last week stated his acceptance of the board's appointment "may result in litigation being filed to prevent you from serving and being compensated as interim Secretary," Griffin wrote. The attorney general had initially asked Williams to inform him of the former senator's intentions regarding the board's appointment "by no later than 3:00 p.m." on Friday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Griffin said, "Sen. Williams made the right and honorable decision by refusing to accept the illegal appointment offered by the Board of Corrections. I appreciate and applaud his clarity of thought and strength of character at a critical and undoubtedly stressful time."

Williams did not immediately respond to a call and text message seeking further comment on his decision.



