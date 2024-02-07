4-star Marion lineman Curne commits to the Razorbacks

Arkansas has landed an in-state commitment with the pledge of 4-star offensive and defensive lineman Carius Curne.

Curne, 6-5 and 300 pounds, of Marion chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, Louisville, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and other programs.

Arkansas was the first Power 5 program to offer Curne in June 2023. He visited Fayetteville for the Jan. 27 Junior Day and felt like royalty.

“The love, once I walked through the door, man [it] was crazy,” he said. “Just every coach up there was showing me the real.”

He graded 90% and had 70 knockdowns on offense last season. Curne said his conversation with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, the player panel and the attention shown to him from the Razorbacks' coaches stood out.

Arkansas is recruiting him to play on either side of the ball. He felt comfortable with defensive line coach Deke Adams and offensive line coach Eric Mateos during his trip to Fayetteville.

“I really can't explain the love, but it was crazy,” Curne said. “[Those] guys are great. Really, I love Coach Mateos.”

He also visited Ole Miss on Feb. 3 prior to his decision. Three of the four major recruiting services rate him a 4-star prospect with ESPN rating Curne the No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 110 overall recruit for the 2025 class.

Curne is the fifth prospect to commit to the Razorbacks for the 2025 class.