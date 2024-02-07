Authorities investigating suspected suicide of Pine Bluff inmate

The Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Corrections are investigating the suspected suicide of a Pine Bluff inmate Tuesday, a Wednesday news release from the department of corrections stated.

"Richard Ressler apparently used a cord to hang himself in the barracks shower," the release stated.

According to the release, staff were alerted by another inmate around 8:20 p.m. and "immediately began lifesaving measures," then called an ambulance. Ressler was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m. at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Ressler had been convicted of rape in February 2016 in Craighead County and was serving a 30-year sentence, authorities said.

The release stated that state police were called to investigate the scene Tuesday night and the department of corrections is conducting an internal investigation.

The investigations are ongoing.