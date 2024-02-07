CAC clinches 2nd straight conference title

The Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs' next step to an unbeaten march through their conference got off to a sloppy start, but they got past the second-place Lamar Warriors despite the stumble Tuesday night.

When it ended, the Mustangs (19-3, 13-0 3A-5) had wrapped their second straight conference title with a 69-47 victory. The Mustangs are on the cusp of a second straight perfect league slate. CAC closes the regular season Thursday at Baptist Prep, which is winless in league play.

Lamar (16-8, 10-3) will finish as the league runner-up going into next week's tournament at Dover.

It was in the second quarter, behind the shooting of Lane Baxter, when the Mustangs took control of the game. Baxter hit a trio of three-pointers as CAC built a double figure lead. The score was 39-25 at the half.

"It was a little sloppy but look they are big and physical and super athletic. And I have a way of defending you that makes it that way," Mustangs Coach Matt Hall said. "But we were really good defensively. We know if we could hold them for about 10 to 12 points a quarter we would have a real good chance the winning."

Baxter hit six three-pointers in the game and finished with 20 points. Sam Maddox, who was perfect on six free-throw attempts, led the Mustangs with 21 points.

CAC shot 14 of 28 in the first half while Lamar was was 10 of 26.

The Mustangs led 50-36 going into the final period. The Warriors got as close as 12 in the third quarter but Baxter hit another three-pointer to rebuild the cushion.

"That is a really good run and in sports it's really easy to slip up and lose to somebody you shouldn't have and that is a testament to the kids that we have and the leaders we have and buying into what we've been doing," Hall said. "They come in focused every day and that shows in that two-year stretch of not losing conference game."

Benjamin Noonan led Lamar with 18 points. Lane Miller added 9 points.