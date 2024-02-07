Clemson grabs rare win at Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- PJ Hall had 25 points, including a go-ahead putback with 3:14 left, as Clemson survived a blown 16-point lead to stun No. 3 North Carolina 80-76 on Tuesday night, earning a marquee win for a team battling to improve its NCAA Tournament chances.

Joseph Girard III added 21 points for the Tigers (15-7, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), including a three-pointer at the 2:09 mark to follow Hall's basket. That was part of a 7-0 spurt that provided just enough as the Tigers never trailed yet had to fight to the final seconds to secure the win against the Tar Heels (18-5, 10-2).

Hall hit two free throws with 4.6 seconds left, sealing a win that had Ian Schieffelin (14 points, 11 rebounds) joining several Tigers players waving goodbye to the UNC crowd while skipping their way to the tunnel after the horn.

Armando Bacot had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead North Carolina, while RJ Davis added 22. But the Tar Heels shot just 36.9% and made 9 of 27 3-pointers.

NO. 5 HOUSTON 79, OKLAHOMA STATE 63

HOUSTON -- Jamal Shead scored 23 points, Emanuel Sharp added 16 and Houston extended its home winning streak to 18 games after playing most of the second half without Coach Kelvin Sampson, who got two technical fouls and was ejected with about 15 minutes remaining.

Mylik Wilson had 12 points for Houston (20-2, 7-3 Big 12). Javon Small scored 18 points and John-Michael Wright added 13 for Oklahoma State (10-13, 2-8).

NO. 15 SOUTH CAROLINA 68, MISSISSIPPI 65

COLUMBIA, S.C. --- Collin Murray-Boyles scored 16 points and South Carolina reached 20 victories for the first time in seven years.

The Gamecocks (20-3, 8-2 SEC) won their first game as a ranked team -- and sixth in a row overall -- after not appearing in the AP poll since 2017. That was also the last time they reached 20 victories on the way to the Final Four.

Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) led all scorers with 26 points, including 16 in the second half to fuel the Rebels' comeback try in the second half.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 21 CREIGHTON 77, XAVIER 46

CINCINNATI -- Mallory Brake and Lauren Jensen scored 17 points apiece, Morgan Maly added 14 and No. 21 Creighton cruised by short-handed Xavier for its ninth straight win.

Creighton (19-3, 10-2 Big East) used a 21-2 run that spanned the halftime break for a 51-27 lead with about five minutes remaining in the third.

Mackayla Scarlett made five three-pointers and finished with a career-high 26 points to lead Xavier (1-19, 0-11), which has lost 11 straight games. Xavier Coach Billi Chambers missed the game due to an illness.

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 82, TEXAS TECH 59

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- JJ Quinerly scored 21 points and Kyah Watson scored 19 and No. 22 West Virginia unloaded on Texas Tech in the third quarter and defeated the Lady Raiders.

Lauren Fields scored 11 points and Kyle Blacksten scored 10 for the Mountaineers (20-2, 9-2 Big 12), who won their seventh straight.