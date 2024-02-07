Marriages

Shani Canada, 43, and Kelly Gibson, 37, both of Little Rock.

David Gullett, 28, and Rachel Willoughby, 28, both of Little Rock.

David Estes, 47, and Leah Montgomery, 42, both of Jacksonville.

Peter Hiller, 20, and Sarah Clark, 25, both of Sherwood.

Devan Nugent, 27, and Hailey Hatchett, 32, both of Little Rock.

Ryan Blazek, 19, of Jacksonville and Natalya Pearson, 20, of Allison Park, Pa.

Kenzie McDaniel, 45, of North Little Rock and Carolyn Jordan, 44, of Jacksonville.

Talvin Hayes, 35, and Jessica Michaud, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-337. Larry Hood v. Charlotte Hood.

24-339. Cory Switzer v. Ashley Switzer Meziere.

24-340. Mary Foster v. Jason Foster.

24-344. Torrence Deadmon v. Kaylin McElwee.

GRANTED

22-3572. Caroline Cook v. Stephen Cook.

23-3378. Garrett Collins v. Taylor Collins.

23-3766. Luke Patrick v. Amelia Kinch.