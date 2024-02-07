EDITORIAL: Not easy being green

A word of advice to the folks at Little Rock City Hall: Get ready to be overwhelmed.
It's just a hunch, but this new "green station" that the city has opened on South Thayer Street might get more business than anybody thinks--in recyclables.
Editorial
Can we get more of these?
