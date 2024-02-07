ENTERTAINMENT: “Fresh heART” exhibit opening at Art Group Gallery





THEATER

Actors Theatre of Little Rock stages "The Mountaintop" by Katori Hall, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 17 at Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church, 1601 Louisiana St., Little Rock. The play is a fictionalization of the evening before Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, set in the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, immediately after he delivered his famous "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech. Nick Farr plays King with Alycya Thomas as Camae. Tickets are $25, $20 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com/organizations/actors-theatre-of-little-rock.

'Chicago' in Jonesboro

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts stages the musical "Chicago" (music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Ebb and Bob Fosse), 7 p.m. Saturday at The Lounge at Huntington Square, 313 W. Huntington Ave., Jonesboro. Dinner-and-show tickets are $60; show-only, $35.

The production then moves to the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro, for "intimate audience" performances (including reduced seating) at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 and 17 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets are $25; the Feb. 17 show is "Pay What You Can." Sponsor is Signature Bank. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

ART

'Fresh heART'

Art Group Gallery, in the Pleasant Ridge Shopping Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, will display oil paintings by Lori Weeks and glass sculptures by James Hayes in an exhibition titled "Fresh heART, Find Your Perfect Match," opening with a 5-8 p.m. reception today. The reception will feature music from The Rocktown Sparks and door prizes, including Weeks and Hayes artworks and dinner for two at Arthur's Prime Steakhouse. The exhibition is up through Feb 28. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. Call (501) 690-2193 or visit artgrouparkansas.com.

A bowl and "Lips" by glass artist James Hayes and "Rose Buds and Red Buds," "Kiss Me" and "Rose Petals," oil paintings by Lori Weeks, go on display today at Little Rock's Art Group Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Counard Lecture

Jeweler and sculptor Cappy Counard will give a lecture titled "Shifting Perspective," 6 p.m. Friday in Room 101 of the Windgate Center for Art and Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock, along with a workshop titled "Sum and Substance," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday in the Windgate Center. It's part of the university's artWORKS series. The workshop will explore the conceptual and technical possibilities of objects, the malleability of metal via the technique of chasing and repousse and the technique of forging, exploring altering mass and line. The free workshop has limited enrollment, and registration is required. For more information, contact Lydia Martin at lmartin3@ualr.edu.

Also part of the artWORKS series, UALR's School of Art and Design will offer a lecture by figurative painter Mario Robinson, in residence at the Windgate Center for spring 2024, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Windgate Center's Room 101. A reception will follow. Admission is free. For more information, email kschoening@ualr.edu.

And painter Aleah Chapin will give a lecture at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 in Room 101 following a workshop, "Painting the Figure: A Layered Approach," 2:30-5:30 p.m. in the Windgate Center. The workshop will also be available as an online/in-class hybrid workshop today through Feb. 27. Admission is free; registration is required -- email kschoening@ualr.edu.

ETC.

'Massacre and Dispossesion'

The Virginia Clinton Kelley Democratic Women and the Hot Springs NAACP will offer a program titled "Massacre and Dispossession in the Delta: From Jim Crow to the Present," 2 p.m. Sunday at the Central Cabaret and Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. The event will include a screening of "We Have Just Begun," Michael Warren Wilson's documentary about the 1919 Elaine massacre; Wilson will be on hand to discuss the making of the film.

Jennifer Hadlock, a lawyer, researcher, and community organizer from New York, will present the findings from her year of researching land deed records to which Elaine descendants have historically been denied access. And Elaine residents will discuss their experiences and hope for restorative justice through TIAA Exposed, an organization seeking accountability and reparations from retirement fund TIAA for practices that conflict with their published corporate values of equity and environmental responsibility.

Admission is $15. Snacks and beverages will be sold. Visit naacphs6013.org.







