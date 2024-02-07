Former Little Rock city director who received salary after leaving office repays $21,000

by Joseph Flaherty

Tom Carpenter, Little Rock City Attorney, asks a question during a special hearing of the Little Rock Board of Directors over alleged misconduct by several members of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. The board of directors voted to remove Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony from the MHA board but voted to keep Kerry Wright. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Former Little Rock City Director Doris Wright continued to receive her salary from the city last year even though her term ended on Jan. 1, 2023, City Attorney Tom Carpenter told members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

Wright,