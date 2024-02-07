Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Jordan Abbott, 33, of 2206 Jean St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Abbott was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Brittany Brown, 30, of 707 Union Drive in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Travis Laubach, 43, of 93 Northhaven St. in Farmington, was arrested Monday in connection with second-degree battery, driving while intoxicated, having an open container in a motor vehicle, two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident, careless driving, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief. Laubach was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond.

Corbin Harrell, 27, of 1667 Evelyn Circle in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, third-degree battery and a parole violation. Harrell was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.



