Highfill authorizes $2.7 million sewer bond





HIGHFILL -- The Highfill City Council last week authorized the issuance of a water and sewer revenue bond in the principal amount of $2,721,750 to the Arkansas Development Finance Authority to construct extensions and improvements necessary for the city's sewer system to meet the needs of future residents.

The city has been planning to connect its sewer system to the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority's wastewater plant to meet the growing needs.

The measure passed by unanimous council vote, with rules suspended and on three readings with a single vote.

The bond is to bear an interest rate of 0.75% per year.

The full text of the bond ordinance is available on the city website under ordinances at https://highfillar.com/city-documents/.



