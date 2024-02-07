Man, 27, arrested

after LR shooting

Police investigating a report of a shooting late Monday arrested a man on a second-degree battery charge, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to the shooting report around 11:30 p.m. went to a unit in the Westbridge Apartments at 2123 Labette Manor Drive, the report says.

They determined that the bullet had come from a nearby apartment, leading them to arrest Tysheen McBride, 27, of Little Rock, the report says.

The report does not mention any information about the victim, injuries caused by the shooting or where exactly the bullet struck.

McBride was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $6,000 bond on Tuesday evening, an online inmate roster showed.

Road rage leads

to man's arrest

Little Rock police on Tuesday morning arrested a man accused of a road rage shooting, an arrest report states.

Officers arrested Jonathan Martin, 30, of Little Rock at 8:26 a.m. in the 2300 block of Fair Park Boulevard after he was caught on video shooting into a victim's vehicle and wounding the victim during a road rage incident, the report states.

The report does not give any information about the victim's injuries or condition.

Martin faces a felony charge of committing a terroristic act. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail with no bond amount listed Tuesday evening, an online inmate roster shows.