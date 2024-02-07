Murphy due to report

earnings after hours

Murphy USA is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and year-end earnings after the stock market closes today.

Analysts on average expect the El Dorado-based convenience store and gas station chain to post earnings of $6.31 per share. Murphy USA earned $5.21 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Company executives will discuss the quarter's results in a conference call at 10 a.m. Thursday. Anyone wishing to listen in on the call may dial (888) 330-2384 and use the conference ID number 6680883.

The call may also be accessed through a live webcast available on the company's investor site at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.

The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the call ends and a transcript will be released shortly afterward.

Murphy USA owns more than 1,700 stores across 27 states under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Most are located near one of Walmart Inc.'s Supercenters.

Murphy USA's shares fell $1.99, or 0.55%, to close Tuesday at $360.03 on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have ranged between $231.65 and $384.25 over the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Applications taken

for producer grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Arkansas office is accepting applications for its Rural Business Development and Value-Added Producer Grants, with a Feb. 28 deadline.

Rural Business Development grants fund business activities and projects that support strategic rural economic development, like business support centers, job training and leadership development programs. They can be used for building repair or modernization, finance feasibility studies or equipment purchases for lease to small or emerging businesses.

Value-Added Producer Grants can help farmers and ranchers generate new products, marketing opportunities and other activities. Recipients can include independent producers, groups, cooperatives or business ventures, for feasibility studies and planning (up to $75,000) or working capital expenses for processing, marketing, advertising, inventory and salaries (up to $250,000).

The office's website is rd.usda.gov/ar.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Arkansas Index rises

6.84, ends at 923.40

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 923.40, up 6.84 points.

"U.S. stocks finished Tuesday's session flat as investors continue to digest economic and geopolitical news, deciding which sectors to add money to depending on all of these moving targets," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.