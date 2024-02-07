One killed, two hurt in U.S. 67 crash

One person was killed and two others hurt in a crash Monday evening on U.S. 67 near Corning, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police states.

Loyal Moore, 76, of Corning, was attempting a U-turn around 7:55 p.m. from the shoulder of the highway when the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country he was driving crossed the path of a 2012 Freightliner, according to the report.

The Freightliner overturned on the roadside after striking the Chrysler, the report says.

A passenger in the Chrysler, 78-year-old Wilma Moore, also of Corning, and the driver of the Freightliner, 44-year-old Juan Rodas, 44, of Houston, were taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.