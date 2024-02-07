Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 7, 1924

Hundreds of Little Rock people yesterday afternoon took part in the memorial service for Woodrow Wilson, conducted at the First Methodist church under a proclamation issued by Governor McRae. The vested choir of 24 voices filed into the loft singing "Holy, Holy, Holy," at approximately the moment that the body of America's war president was lowered into the crypt beneath the floor of Bethlehem Chapel, Washington, and Arkansas' official tribute began.

50 years ago

Feb. 7, 1974

Morris Bowman, president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation, said Wednesday that the Arkansas Livestock market could be paralyzed within a few days if the strike by independent truck drivers continued. Bowman, of Newport, said a stoppage was inevitable if processors could not move their products. "When their cold storage gets full, they won't take any more livestock," he said, adding that farmers would be stuck with the meat. Bowman said the livestock problem was the second largest in the agriculture industry because of the truckers' strike. The poultry industry, which temporarily was shut down Wednesday, caught the brunt of the strike, he said.

25 years ago

Feb. 7, 1999

SPRINGDALE -- Arkansas and Missouri Kiwanis members got a personal thank-you Saturday from Hollywood actor and founder of one of the organizations the civic club helps support -- Hugh O'Brian. O'Brian's appearance at the Missouri-Arkansas District's 1999 Mid-Winter Conference on Saturday was the highlight of the three-day event that drew about 500 Kiwanis members. O'Brian has appeared in a myriad of television shows and movies, but the role he is most know for is that of frontier lawman Wyatt Earp. O'Brian played the lead role in the Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp , a top-rated series that aired on ABC television from 1955 to 1961. O'Brian is also the founder of the Hugh O'Brian Youth Foundation.

10 years ago

Feb. 7, 2014

New England Development on Thursday purchased 30 acres for about $5.25 million to build The Outlets at Little Rock in the Gateway Town Center. The 325,000-square-foot open-air mall with 80 outlet stores is expected to open in the summer of 2015, creating 1,000 jobs. New England Development will build and manage the mall at Interstate 30 and Interstate 430 in southwest Little Rock. It will be the only outlet mall in Arkansas.