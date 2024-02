"Pretty Woman: The Musical" (original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, who directed and wrote the screenplay, respectively, for the 1990 film), will be onstage 7:30 p.m. April 26, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 27 and 1 p.m. April 28 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Tickets -- $34-$104 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday via CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com. Or call the box office at (501) 244-8800.