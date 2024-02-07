Report provides details on road rage shooting in Little Rock

A man Little Rock police arrested Tuesday in connection to a road rage shooting apparently opened fire after another driver wouldn't let him pass, according to a police incident report.

Police identified Jonathan Martin, 30, of Little Rock as the driver of black Land Rover described by a victim who told police that Martin got upset after the victim refused to let him in front while turning from Chicot Road onto Baseline Road, the report, posted on the city's website on Wednesday, states.

Martin pulled alongside the victim's car and shot into his vehicle multiple times, striking the victim in the left side of his chest, the report says. The victim was able to flag down a passing officer for help, and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police arrested Martin during a traffic stop Tuesday and also made contact with the owner of a business on Baseline Road who found a bullet hole in the wall that police determined to be from the road rage shooting based on video footage.

Martin was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday on a felony count of committing a terroristic act in lieu of a $175,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.