Section of I-30 westbound in Saline County to close overnight starting late Thursday

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 will be closed overnight between Exits 116 and 114 in Saline County starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The lanes are scheduled to reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Friday, the department said in a news release.

Westbound traffic will detour to Sevier Street at Exit 116, take the frontage road to Arkansas 229 and follow the highway back to the frontage road and the I-30 westbound ramp at Exit 114.

"At the frontage road intersection with Sevier/South streets, traffic will stay in the left lane to travel through a roundabout and continue westbound on the frontage road," the department said in the release.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barricades, traffic barrels and signs, the release says.

While the I-30 lanes are closed, crews will mill and repair the pavement, the release says.

The repairs are part of a $187.3 million project that involves widening 5 1/2 miles of I-30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 to Sevier Street in Benton, the release says.