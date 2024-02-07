TRACK & FIELD

SEC honor for Pinnock

University of Arkansas junior Wayne Pinnock was named SEC Field Athlete of the Week after he won the long jump at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic with a world-leading mark this indoor season of 27 feet, 1/2 inches.

It was a personal indoor best for Pinnock by a half-inch and ranks 10th on the all-time collegiate list.

Arkansas teams ranked No. 1, No. 3

The University of Arkansas women's track and field team remained No. 1 in the coaches' poll for the second consecutive week. Ranked behind Arkansas in the top five are Florida, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.

Arkansas' men's team moved up one spot to No. 3 in this week's poll. The Razorbacks are ranked behind No. 1 Texas Tech and No. 2 Northern Arizona. The top five also includes Texas and Washington.

Arkansas will host the Tyson Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Center on Fayetteville. Some of the Razorbacks' distance runners will also compete at the BC Invitational in Boston on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Lineman joins Arkansas as preferred walk-on

Shiloh Christian senior offensive lineman Jonas Nantze committed to the University of Arkansas as a preferred walk-on Tuesday over several other offers.

Nantze, 6-5 and 275 pounds, had scholarship offers from Navy, the University of Central Arkansas, Kennesaw (Ga.) State and other programs. He also had a preferred walk-on offer from Oklahoma State and interest from UNLV.

"It was always something that was a dream of mine growing up in Fayetteville," Nantze said of committing to the Razorbacks. "Seeing the atmosphere and the culture we have here is something that's unmatched. So when I got the opportunity to play for the Razorbacks, it was something I definitely I wanted to do."

Nantze recorded 141 pancake blocks as a senior and did not allow a sack while helping lead the Saints to a Class 5A runner-up finish. He was named to the All-Northwest Arkansas team by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette team.

He visited the Razorbacks last Friday and received the offer about a week before the visit.

He said Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos was a major reason for him deciding to commit.

"That's a big reason why I chose Arkansas over all these other schools was because of Coach Mateos and the type of guy he is," Nantze said. "I had a relationship with him when he was at Baylor before he came to Arkansas, so when he came to Arkansas. ... I wanted to go there before, but now he's there. He's a great guy and I love what he teaches and how coaches. This O-line unit is going to be nasty and I can't wait and be developed by him."

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services