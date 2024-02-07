Stats and Trends for Super Bowl LVIII Player Props: Running Backs

Super Bowl LVIII is almost here, as the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. While we still have our fantasy postseason leagues at stake, there's going to be a ton of wagering on the big game including player props. With that in mind, I did some research on the stats and trends that you need to know about some of the biggest names and the most popular props that will be played. That includes the running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco. Here's some info you'll need to know before placing your own bets!

Note: Stats include the regular and postseason. Player props from SI Sportsbook.

Super Bowl fantasy player rankings

Christian McCaffrey Props

Rushing yards: 90.5

McCaffrey has rushed for at least 91 yards in 10 of 18 games (56%), but he has also rushed for at least 85 yards in two others. He has missed the mark in two of his last three games, but he was limited to just 38 offensive snaps in one of them (Week 17). In his last eight games where he had seen at least 43 offensive snaps, McCaffrey has rushed for at least 91 yards seven different times (88%).

The Chiefs have allowed at least 91 yards to a running back just twice, and both times it came against the Las Vegas Raiders (Weeks 12 and 16). What's more, their defense has allowed an average of just 67 rushing yards to the 15 running backs who have received at least 10 attempts against them this season.

Receiving yards: 33.5

McCaffrey has posted at least 34 receiving yards eight times in 18 games (44%). However, he has hit that mark once in his last four games and twice in his last six.

The Chiefs have allowed a running back to finish with at least 34 receiving yards just three times this season. Those three backs were James Cook, Austin Ekeler and Justice Hill. Two runners have had at least 34 receiving yards in their last four games against Kansas City, however, and a third finished with 27 yards.

Anytime touchdown: -300

McCaffrey has scored 25 touchdowns in 18 games, and he's failed to score once just three times. One of those games was Week 16, when he played just 38 snaps.

The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown to a running back just 10 times, and just one has scored against them in their last six games. That was Joe Mixon (Week 17).

Isiah Pacheco Props

Rushing yards: 65.5

Pacheco has rushed for at least 67 yards in eight of 17 games (47%), but he has also rushed for at least 62 yards in three others. He has also hit the mark in each of his last four games, during which time he has averaged a solid 96 rushing yards.

The 49ers have allowed at least 66 rushing yards to a running back just five times, though one other runner beat them for 64 yards on the ground. What's more, their defense has allowed an average of 62 rushing yards to the 13 running backs to face them this season who have received at least 10 attempts on the ground.

Receiving yards: 16.5

Pacheco has posted at least 17 receiving yards six times in 17 games (35%). However, he has missed that mark in three straight games and five of his last six.

The 49ers have allowed a runner to finish with at least 17 receiving yards 17 times. In all, their defense allowed the eighth-most receiving yards per game to backs.

Anytime touchdown: -175

Pacheco has scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games, and he has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last seven straight contests (eight touchdowns total).

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown to a running back just 10 times, but their defense allowed two touchdowns to backs in the NFC championship game.

